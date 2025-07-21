Meet Saiyaara actor Shaad Randhawa, Mohit Suri's lucky mascot, has worked with director in 7 films, is connected to Dara Singh and Mumtaz by...

5 . Meet Saiyaara's Prince

In Saiyaara, Shaad Randhawa plays Prince, the one who unknowingly sets the story in motion. It’s through him that Krrish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) cross paths to create their hit song. Without Prince, their worlds may have never collided; making him the unexpected spark behind their musical journey.