7 . Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to become one of TV’s most iconic faces. With decades of work in daily soaps, reality shows like Bigg Boss, and brand endorsements, she has built an impressive net worth of Rs 81 crore, according to reports. In 2025, she continues to appear in TV dramas and events while also focusing on fashion endorsements and stage appearances.