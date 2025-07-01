2 . Humble beginning

Faisal Malik’s journey began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, but like many dreamers, he set his sights on Mumbai, the city that promises everything and guarantees nothing. At just 22, he left home with hope in his heart and not much else. No industry contacts, no guiding hand, just a deep belief in his craft. In a 2022 interview with Rediff, Faisal recalled how eye-opening those first days in Mumbai were. The city was fast, unfamiliar, and unforgiving. He quickly realised that chasing a dream here meant braving rejection, loneliness, and struggle. But he stayed, learned, adapted and slowly carved out a place for himself, one honest performance at a time.