5 . Here comes the big break

Faisal Malik's first big break on-screen was with Gangs of Wasseypur II. However, it was his lucky break. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Faisal revealed that he was working in the production department and the actor who was supposed to play the cop in the series didn't show up. "Anurag (Kashyap) said, ‘jaldi se kapda baldo else location will go'", he said. He had played the role of Inspector Gopal Singh in Anurag Kashyap's hit web series.