Meet Pakistani actresses Zara Noor Abbas, Durefishan Saleem who supported Alia Bhatt’s ‘I am not a parcel’ comment

Know about the personal lives, careers, and other details of Zara Noor Abbas and Durefishan Saleem.
Alia Bhatt recently criticised a news article that mentioned that she will be changing her work schedule because of her pregnancy and other information. She reacted strongly, claiming that she is not a parcel, and this claim received widespread backing from people all across the world. Zara Noor Abbas and Durefishan Saleem, two Pakistani actresses, also shared their thoughts on the subject.
1. Zara Noor Abbas
Zara Noor Abbas is a Pakistani actress who is also known by her married name, Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui. She is famous for playing Arsala in Momina Duraid's Khamoshi.
2. Durefishan Saleem
Television actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is from Pakistan. She made her acting debut in the Hum TV drama Dil as Erum, a supporting character. Bharaas, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Pardes are three of her standout performances.
3. Zara Noor Abbas - Personal life
She wed fellow actor Asad Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui's nephew, in 2017. Reportedly, they initially met on the Kis Ki Ayegi Baraat sets. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Karachi. Later, they collaborated on the full-length movie Chhalawa and Zebaish.
4. Durefishan Saleem - Personal life
She was born in Lahore on January 14, 1996. In the 2000s, under the direction of his production company Digisal Media, her father, Saleem-ul-Hassan, directed and produced television serials for PTV.
5. Zara Noor Abbas - Social Media
Zara Noor Abbas has a huge following of 5.4 million people and constantly updates them with beautiful images.
6. Durefishan Saleem - Social Media
Durefishan Saleem regularly updates her fans on her Instagram account, which is unverified, with new photos.
7. Zara Noor Abbas, Durefishan Saleem - Actresses supports Alia Bhatt
Sharing Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories, in which she stated that she was filming and that her career will not be impacted by her pregnancy, Zara wrote, "I thought only Pakistan thinks like this, especially when brands wanted to drop me, when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore."
Durefishan concurred and urged people to stop advising women what to do after marriage. "We can get married/make babies and still be kick*** fab. Marriage is a part of life, not a halt. Stop telling women that their career goals don't align well with that,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.