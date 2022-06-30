Meet Pakistani actresses Zara Noor Abbas, Durefishan Saleem who supported Alia Bhatt’s ‘I am not a parcel’ comment

7/7

Sharing Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories, in which she stated that she was filming and that her career will not be impacted by her pregnancy, Zara wrote, "I thought only Pakistan thinks like this, especially when brands wanted to drop me, when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore."

Durefishan concurred and urged people to stop advising women what to do after marriage. "We can get married/make babies and still be kick*** fab. Marriage is a part of life, not a halt. Stop telling women that their career goals don't align well with that,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.