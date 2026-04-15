Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

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Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 15, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
1.Meet Nikki Sharma
Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma was born in Delhi on January 23, 1996. She is a television actress, best known for her roles in hit TV shows such as Dehleez, Mind the Malhotras, and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She is back in news, after Ranveer confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt.
2.Nikki and Ranveer’s relationship
Ranveer Allahbadia kept his life a little private, however hawk-eyed netizens found that the YouTuber and podcaster was allegedly dating actress Nikki Sharma. Ranveer Allahbadia shared photo dumps from his London trip, with a mystery girl, that went viral. He hid the face with a flower, but later fans found hints that indicated that it was Nikki Sharma. Nikki and Ranveeer allegedly dated for a long period, but eventually broke up and unfollowed each other.
3.Here’s why they broke-up
When the breakup rumours hit the headlines, Nikki Sharma shared a cryptic post that read, "Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” Even, Ranveer Allahbadia also hinted that he had a ‘terrible breakup’ during a podcast, which fans linked to Nikki Sharma.
4.Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard-launches’ girlfriend Juhi Bhatt
Ranveer Allahbadia ‘girlfriend ke saath hoon’ comment to a fan asking for a photo following the IPL 2026 RCB vs MI match in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, confirmed the rumours that he is dating influencer Juhi Bhatt. The couple was also spotted in the stands to cheer, while also twinning in white t-shirt/tank top and denims, during the match.
5.Who is Juhi Bhatt?
Juhi Bhatt, 29, is an Instagram influencer. She hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and has over 4.5 lakh followers. She is a lifestyle and beauty content creator.