Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

2 . Nikki and Ranveer’s relationship

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Ranveer Allahbadia kept his life a little private, however hawk-eyed netizens found that the YouTuber and podcaster was allegedly dating actress Nikki Sharma. Ranveer Allahbadia shared photo dumps from his London trip, with a mystery girl, that went viral. He hid the face with a flower, but later fans found hints that indicated that it was Nikki Sharma. Nikki and Ranveeer allegedly dated for a long period, but eventually broke up and unfollowed each other.