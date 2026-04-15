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Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know

Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised in Sakti district; probe underway

US-Iran mistrust cannot be solved overnight, says JD Vance amid plans for fresh truce talks

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Viral video: Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar were offered Rs 10 crore to perform at this occasion in London, but they rejected; their reason will shock you

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Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster from this date

Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised in Sakti district; probe underway

Chhattisgarh Vedanta plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised

Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposi

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Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

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Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA Beerbiceps just hard-launched his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt to the ‘paps’ following MI vs RCB match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This comes as a surprise to the netizens as Ranveer has kept his life ‘private’. He earlier allegedly dated actress Nikki Sharma, but never confirmed.

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 15, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

1.Meet Nikki Sharma

Meet Nikki Sharma
1

Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma was born in Delhi on January 23, 1996. She is a television actress, best known for her roles in hit TV shows such as Dehleez, Mind the Malhotras, and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She is back in news, after Ranveer confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt.

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2.Nikki and Ranveer’s relationship

Nikki and Ranveer’s relationship
2

Ranveer Allahbadia kept his life a little private, however hawk-eyed netizens found that the YouTuber and podcaster was allegedly dating actress Nikki Sharma. Ranveer Allahbadia shared photo dumps from his London trip, with a mystery girl, that went viral. He hid the face with a flower,  but later fans found hints that indicated that it was Nikki Sharma. Nikki and Ranveeer allegedly dated for a long period, but eventually broke up and unfollowed each other.

3.Here’s why they broke-up

Here’s why they broke-up
3

When the breakup rumours hit the headlines, Nikki Sharma shared a cryptic post that read, "Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” Even, Ranveer Allahbadia also hinted that he had a ‘terrible breakup’ during a podcast, which fans linked to Nikki Sharma.

4.Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard-launches’ girlfriend Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard-launches’ girlfriend Juhi Bhatt
4

Ranveer Allahbadia ‘girlfriend ke saath hoon’ comment to a fan asking for a photo following the IPL 2026 RCB vs MI match in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, confirmed the rumours that he is dating influencer Juhi Bhatt. The couple was also spotted in the stands to cheer, while also twinning in white t-shirt/tank top and denims, during the match.

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5.Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Who is Juhi Bhatt?
5

Juhi Bhatt, 29, is an Instagram influencer. She hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and has over 4.5 lakh followers. She is a lifestyle and beauty content creator.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know
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