Anushka Sharma on break from acting

Anushka Sharma's acting career took off with a bang when she debuted alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" in 2008. Since then, she has consistently delivered impressive performances, owning every role she's taken on. Her notable films include "NH-10", "Phillauri", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Sultan", "Band Baaja Baaraat", "PK", and many more, showcasing her versatility and talent. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2018 romantic drama film "Zero", where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Since then she has been away from films, and focusing on her family life.