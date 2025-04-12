3 . Shannon K on performing at Coachella 2025

3

In a statement, Shannon K said about performing at Coachella 2025, "It's on the bucket list of every Indian-origin Indie artist working hard to break the boundaries and make their music heard. Indians are extremely talented. Indian music, while rooted in Indian classical to R&B and pop, is underrated. This is the beginning of something incredible, and I'm so excited for it."