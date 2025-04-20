1 . From Uttarakhand to the spotlight

Born on December 4, 1993, in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Monika Panwar is a graduate of the National School of Drama (2017). She began her career in theatre, performing in plays like Man Maana Square and Agarbatti, before transitioning to films such as Super 30 (2019) and Class of '83 (2020). ​