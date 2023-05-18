Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

Sofia Ansari is a model, actress and social media influencer, who became famous on TikTok and eventually Instagram

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Sofia Ansari may not be a cine star but her social media following rivals many top actresses. The model-turned-influencer has almost 10 million followers on Instagram, who remain hooked to her sensuous and seductive dance videos.

1. Sofia Ansari Tiktok star

Sofia Ansari Tiktok star
1/6

Sofia Ansari was born in 1996 in Gujarat to a Muslim family. She first gained fame around 2018 when she began making viral dance videos on TikTok, which earned her millions of followers.

2. Sofia Ansari Instagram

Sofia Ansari Instagram
2/6

After TikTok was banned in India, Sofia turned her base of operations to Instagram, making viral Reels and posting hot photos and videos quite regularly.

3. Sofia Ansari controversies

Sofia Ansari controversies
3/6

In 2021, she was roasted by a number of YouTubers like Carryminati and Shivam Singh Rajput for her risque content. Sofia Ansari threatened legal action

4. Sofia Ansari Instagram ban

Sofia Ansari Instagram ban
4/6

In 2022, Sofia’s Instagram account was suspended after a few of her posts went against community guidelines. Reports said it was because of a few of her semi-nude pictures

5. Sofia Ansari web series and music video

Sofia Ansari web series and music video
5/6

Sofia Ansari has also starred in a web series, appearing in MX Taka Tak Fame House and appeared in a couple of music videos

6. Sofia Ansari net worth and earnings

Sofia Ansari net worth and earnings
6/6

As per reports, through her social media and other appearances, Sofia Ansari earns in excess of Rs 90 lakh per year

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.