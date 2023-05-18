Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

Sofia Ansari is a model, actress and social media influencer, who became famous on TikTok and eventually Instagram
Sofia Ansari may not be a cine star but her social media following rivals many top actresses. The model-turned-influencer has almost 10 million followers on Instagram, who remain hooked to her sensuous and seductive dance videos.
1. Sofia Ansari Tiktok star
Sofia Ansari was born in 1996 in Gujarat to a Muslim family. She first gained fame around 2018 when she began making viral dance videos on TikTok, which earned her millions of followers.
2. Sofia Ansari Instagram
After TikTok was banned in India, Sofia turned her base of operations to Instagram, making viral Reels and posting hot photos and videos quite regularly.
3. Sofia Ansari controversies
In 2021, she was roasted by a number of YouTubers like Carryminati and Shivam Singh Rajput for her risque content. Sofia Ansari threatened legal action
4. Sofia Ansari Instagram ban
In 2022, Sofia’s Instagram account was suspended after a few of her posts went against community guidelines. Reports said it was because of a few of her semi-nude pictures
5. Sofia Ansari web series and music video
Sofia Ansari has also starred in a web series, appearing in MX Taka Tak Fame House and appeared in a couple of music videos
6. Sofia Ansari net worth and earnings
As per reports, through her social media and other appearances, Sofia Ansari earns in excess of Rs 90 lakh per year