Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

Sofia Ansari is a model, actress and social media influencer, who became famous on TikTok and eventually Instagram

Sofia Ansari may not be a cine star but her social media following rivals many top actresses. The model-turned-influencer has almost 10 million followers on Instagram, who remain hooked to her sensuous and seductive dance videos.

1. Sofia Ansari Tiktok star

1/6 Sofia Ansari was born in 1996 in Gujarat to a Muslim family. She first gained fame around 2018 when she began making viral dance videos on TikTok, which earned her millions of followers.

2. Sofia Ansari Instagram

2/6 After TikTok was banned in India, Sofia turned her base of operations to Instagram, making viral Reels and posting hot photos and videos quite regularly.

3. Sofia Ansari controversies

3/6 In 2021, she was roasted by a number of YouTubers like Carryminati and Shivam Singh Rajput for her risque content. Sofia Ansari threatened legal action

4. Sofia Ansari Instagram ban

4/6 In 2022, Sofia’s Instagram account was suspended after a few of her posts went against community guidelines. Reports said it was because of a few of her semi-nude pictures

5. Sofia Ansari web series and music video

5/6 Sofia Ansari has also starred in a web series, appearing in MX Taka Tak Fame House and appeared in a couple of music videos

6. Sofia Ansari net worth and earnings