Meet India's richest actress with jaw-dropping net worth of Rs 4600 crores, luxurious bungalows, investments and more; her name is...

1 . From Miss India to box office queen

Juhi gained praise with the Miss India title in 1984. Just two years later, she debuted in Sultanat, and by 1988, she was a household name with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Juhi went on to rule the '90s with hits like Darr, Yes Boss, and Ishq, becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved faces.