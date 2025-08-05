Meet India's richest actress with jaw-dropping net worth of Rs 4600 crores, luxurious bungalows, investments and more; her name is...

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 05, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
1.From Miss India to box office queen
Juhi gained praise with the Miss India title in 1984. Just two years later, she debuted in Sultanat, and by 1988, she was a household name with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Juhi went on to rule the '90s with hits like Darr, Yes Boss, and Ishq, becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved faces.
2.From actress to business mogul
From Bollywood diva to business tycoon, Juhi Chawla is a co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan and husband Jay Mehta. KKR was initially bought at Rs 623 crore and now valued at Rs 9,139 crore. She also has stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment, adding another revenue stream.
3.Real estate, restaurants and more
Juhi lives in a multi-storey sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill and owns an ancestral bungalow in Porbandar. Her hospitality ventures include two premium restaurants in Mumbai. Juhi’s garage features a Rs 3.3 crore Aston Martin, Jaguar, Porsche, and Mercedes.
4.She’s still the face of big brands
Juhi continues to endorse top brands like Maggi, Pepsi, Kellogg’s, and Rooh Afza. With 2.2 million Instagram followers, she stays in highlight without regular films, proving timeless appeal beats trends.
5.A Rs 4,600 crore net worth
Juhi’s Rs 4,600 crore fortune comes from wise decisions. While newer actresses run after roles, Juhi built a steady empire, quietly, smartly, and without chasing the limelight.