Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know

Tina Thadani and Honey Singh started dating each other just a month after the rapper's divorce. Here's everything you need to know about her.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 07, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

On Tuesday, Honey Singh was seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his track Paris Ka Trip. Though the two haven't confirmed their relationship but their viral photos and videos gave fuel to their dating rumours (All images:Tina Thadani/Instagram)

1. Who is Tina Thadani

Who is Tina Thadani
1/5

Tina Thadani Canadian actress and model who now lives in Mumbai. She is the director of a short film called The Leftovers which based on the educational disparity and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slums of Mumbai.

2. How dating rumours started

How dating rumours started
2/5

On October 18, Honey Singh dropped a photo in which he was seen holding hands with a girl, though their faces weren't visible and along with the picture, he wrote, "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones". Though many thought that it was a promotional post for his latest song Together Forever, some netizens claimed that its Tina's hand in the photo.

3. Social media handle

Social media handle
3/5

Tina Thadani has around 58,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares her hot and sexy photos on social media.

4. Paris Ka Trip

Paris Ka Trip
4/5

Tina Thadani featured with Honey Singh recently in the song Paris Ka Trip, which was sung by the rapper himself and Milind Gaba. On October 6, the song was released In September, Singh got officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony. She had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer and became a chartbuster hit.

5. First public appearance together

First public appearance together
5/5

Recently, at an event in Dubai, Honey Singh and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand. Several pictures and videos went viral on social media.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.