Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know

Tina Thadani and Honey Singh started dating each other just a month after the rapper's divorce. Here's everything you need to know about her.
On Tuesday, Honey Singh was seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his track Paris Ka Trip. Though the two haven't confirmed their relationship but their viral photos and videos gave fuel to their dating rumours (All images:Tina Thadani/Instagram)
1. Who is Tina Thadani
Tina Thadani Canadian actress and model who now lives in Mumbai. She is the director of a short film called The Leftovers which based on the educational disparity and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slums of Mumbai.
2. How dating rumours started
On October 18, Honey Singh dropped a photo in which he was seen holding hands with a girl, though their faces weren't visible and along with the picture, he wrote, "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones". Though many thought that it was a promotional post for his latest song Together Forever, some netizens claimed that its Tina's hand in the photo.
3. Social media handle
Tina Thadani has around 58,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares her hot and sexy photos on social media.
4. Paris Ka Trip
Tina Thadani featured with Honey Singh recently in the song Paris Ka Trip, which was sung by the rapper himself and Milind Gaba. On October 6, the song was released In September, Singh got officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony. She had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer and became a chartbuster hit.
5. First public appearance together
Recently, at an event in Dubai, Honey Singh and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand. Several pictures and videos went viral on social media.