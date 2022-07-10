Meet 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee, whose invitation led hundreds to throng Noida metro station

The YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations.
On Saturday, famous YouTuber Gaurav Taneja got arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida here to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. (All Images: Ritu Rathee/Instagram)
The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. He was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) (With inputs from ANI)
Here's all you need to about Ritu Rathee:
1. Pilot
31-year-old Ritu Rathee, who recently made her television debut with Smart Jodi, is a pilot by profession. She was born on November 20, 1990, in Gurugram, Harayana.
2. Education
She completed her BSc in Chemistry from St Stephen's College, Delhi. She did schooling at Blue Bells Model School, Gurugram.
3. YouTuber
Ritu Rathee got fame after she started a YouTube channel with her husband Gaurav Taneja. Their YouTube channel is Flying Beast.
4. Breaking Stereotypes
She comes from a stereotypical background, her relatives used to think that she should get married at an early age. Her parents supported her throughout her journey.
5. Becoming pilot
After completing her studies, she applied for training programs in US, and later she got admitted to a well-reputed flying school. Her father paid fees from the money that he saved for Ritu's marriage.
6. Marriage
Ritu met Gaurav at quarterly training done by airlines. They got married to each other in 2015, after one year of dating.