5 . Zainab Ravdjee gets warm welcome in Akkineni family

Nagarjuna took his thoughts and wedding ceremony pics to X. He shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the love couple--Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee--performing the sacred marriage rituals, along with the note, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."