Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Here are some unknown and interesting facts about the female superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Born on April 28, 1987 in Chennai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest female stars in the nation. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Since then, she has starred as the leading lady in some of the biggest Tamil and Telugu blockbusters including Eega, Theri, 24, Mersal, and Rangasthalam. Here are some of the interesting facts about the actress.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with diabetes and Myositis
Samantha has battled many personal challenges to become a superstar. The Super Deluxe actress was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013, and she managed it through healthy eating and regular exercise. The actress was even diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis, in which your immune system attacks your muscles, in 2022.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu admires Audrep Hepburn
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stated in her multiple interviews that she is a huge fan of Audrey Hepburn, the late British actress recognised as a fashion icon. Audrey was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards five times for Roman Holiday, Sabrina, The Nun's Story, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Wait Until Dark. She lifted the Oscar statuette for Roman Holiday.
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's nickname is Yashoda
While the world calls the actress Samantha or Sam, her family members and friends have a unique nickname for her - Yashoda. The actress even starred in the 2022 action thriller film of the same name. Helmed by the writer and director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda was a major box office flop.
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hindi debut isn't The Family Man
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed the Hindi audiences when she played the antagonist Rajalekshmi 'Raji' Sekharan in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series The Family Man. She has played a cameo in the 2012 Hindi movie Ekk Deewana Tha, which was the remake of her own debut Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's highest-paid item girl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged a whopping sum of Rs 5 crore for her sensational moves in Oo Antava in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise headlined by Allu Arjun. She did just one item song in her career but became highest-paid straight away beating seasoned performers like Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora.