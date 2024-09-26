Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Born on April 28, 1987 in Chennai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest female stars in the nation. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Since then, she has starred as the leading lady in some of the biggest Tamil and Telugu blockbusters including Eega, Theri, 24, Mersal, and Rangasthalam. Here are some of the interesting facts about the actress.