Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3109962
HomePhotos

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Here are some unknown and interesting facts about the female superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 26, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

Born on April 28, 1987 in Chennai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest female stars in the nation. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Since then, she has starred as the leading lady in some of the biggest Tamil and Telugu blockbusters including Eega, Theri, 24, Mersal, and Rangasthalam. Here are some of the interesting facts about the actress.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with diabetes and Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with diabetes and Myositis
1/5

Samantha has battled many personal challenges to become a superstar. The Super Deluxe actress was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013, and she managed it through healthy eating and regular exercise. The actress was even diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis, in which your immune system attacks your muscles, in 2022.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu admires Audrep Hepburn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admires Audrep Hepburn
2/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stated in her multiple interviews that she is a huge fan of Audrey Hepburn, the late British actress recognised as a fashion icon. Audrey was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards five times for Roman Holiday, Sabrina, The Nun's Story, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Wait Until Dark. She lifted the Oscar statuette for Roman Holiday.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's nickname is Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's nickname is Yashoda
3/5

While the world calls the actress Samantha or Sam, her family members and friends have a unique nickname for her - Yashoda. The actress even starred in the 2022 action thriller film of the same name. Helmed by the writer and director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda was a major box office flop.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hindi debut isn't The Family Man

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hindi debut isn't The Family Man
4/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed the Hindi audiences when she played the antagonist Rajalekshmi 'Raji' Sekharan in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series The Family Man. She has played a cameo in the 2012 Hindi movie Ekk Deewana Tha, which was the remake of her own debut Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's highest-paid item girl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's highest-paid item girl
5/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged a whopping sum of Rs 5 crore for her sensational moves in Oo Antava in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise headlined by Allu Arjun. She did just one item song in her career but became highest-paid straight away beating seasoned performers like Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers
Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake
10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews