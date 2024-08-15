Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who became a star with one show.
This actress, who studied engineering, later started her own business of home decor but left it all for films. She came to Mumbai with just Rs 1000, but now lives a luxurious life and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress we are talking about is none other than Gandii Baat-fame actress Anveshi Jain.
1. Who is Anveshi Jain?
Anveshi Jain is an Indian actress and singer who gained fame with her debut series and went viral for her bold scenes. The actress is now all set to feature in a pan-India movie.
2. Anveshi Jain education qualification
studied electronics engineering at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya and later pursued an MBA in Indore. She started her own business and worked on creating beautiful home-décor items. She found her calling for media & entertainment during her time in Indore where she started hosting events. She was pretty ecstatic managing & hosting events as it was giving her the desired limelight & media coverage she had always desired.
3. Anveshi Jain struggle
Anveshi came to Mumbai with the dream to become an actress with Rs 1000 in her pocket. She had no accommodation. However, she was focused on making a name for herself and after several challenges, she finally found her first break.
4. Anveshi Jain rise to stardom
Anveshi Jain starred in the adult comedy series of Alt Balaji, Gandii Baat. The series made her a star overnight. She became the most googled actress. However, with fame also came some problems. The actress revealed that after the show, her parents didn’t talk to her for a long time. She later made her Telugu debut with the movie Commitment.
5. Anveshi Jain Instagram
She now enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with 6.3 million followers. Not only this, the actress also has her own application where she interacts with her fans.
6. Anveshi Jain pan-India film
Anveshi Jain is now all set to star in the pan-India film Martin. Helmed by A. P. Arjun, from a story by Arjun Sarja, and produced by Uday K. Mehta. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, alongside Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The actress will be seen playing the role of a gangster in the film which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.