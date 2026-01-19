Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses to Australia and New Zealand?
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
1.Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 concluded as Divya Ganesh, a wild card entrant, emerged as the surprise winner of the popular reality show. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the season began in October 2025 with 20 contestants and wrapped up with a grand finale.
2.From wild card entry to winner
Divya Ganesh entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house on Day 28 as a wild card. Initially, several housemates questioned her abilities and strategy. However, she steadily proved her strength through strong opinions, emotional intelligence, and fearless participation in tasks.
3.The finale night
By the finale night, Divya stood alongside Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair as the top four finalists. After Aurora’s eviction, the final race narrowed down further. When Vijay Sethupathi announced Divya as the winner, she walked away with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki SUV.
4.Who is Divya Ganesh?
Born on September 12, 1994, Divya Ganesh grew up in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. She began her television career in 2015 with Keladi Kanmani and went on to act in several popular Tamil serials, including Lakshmi Vandhachu, Sumangali, Chellamma, Mahanadhi, and Annam. Her role in Baakiyalakshmi made her a familiar face in many households.
5.Divya Ganesh is now a popular name
In 2019, she expanded her career into Telugu television with Bhagyarekha. Divya has also appeared in supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films such as Adangathey, Kannadi, and Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum.
6.Personal life
Divya prefers to keep her personal life private. While she was reportedly engaged to producer RK Suresh, the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship. During the show, she mentioned being in a relationship but chose not to share further details.