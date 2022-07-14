Search icon
Meet daughters of actress Sushmita Sen, girlfriend of businessman Lalit Modi

Former miss universe Sushmita Sen, now girlfriend of business tycoon Lalit Modi, has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.

Business tycoon Lalit Modi has recently announced relationship with Sushmita Sen. The 46-year-old actress embraced motherhood at the age of 25 years when she adopted her first daughter Renee. At that time, the actress was on top of her career and everyone advised her against this move yet she was determined to live her life on her own terms.

At the age of 35, the actor adopted another daughter Alisah and she has been bringing up both the girls with grace and dignity.

