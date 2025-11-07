Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Kamal Haasan, India’s first pan-India actor, won Filmfare Awards in five languages and starred in seven Oscar-submitted films.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 07, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

1.Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan
1

When you talk about Pan-India stars today, names like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and more often come to mind. The films of these actors popularised the idea of a single movie appealing to audiences across India, cutting through language and regional boundaries. But long before the term 'Pan-India cinema' became a word, there was one actor who had already achieved it, Kamal Haasan.

 

Advertisement

2.Kamal Haasan's journey as a Pan-India actor

Kamal Haasan's journey as a Pan-India actor
2

Kamal Haasan, along with Rajinikanth and Sridevi, was the first to bring true pan-Indian appeal to Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan is the only Indian actor to have won Filmfare Awards in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 

 

3.Kamal Haasan’s Oscar legacy

Kamal Haasan’s Oscar legacy
3

Kamal Haasan also holds a rare record; his films have been India’s official entries to the Oscars seven times, more than any other Indian actor. These films represented Indian cinema on a global platform.

4.List of movies

List of movies
4

Here’s the complete list of the seven Kamal Haasan films that were India’s official Oscar submissions:

1. Saagar (1985)

2. Swathi Muthyam (1986)

3. Nayakan (1987)

4. Thevar Magan (1992)

5. Kuruthipunal (1995)

6. Indian (1996)

7. Hey Ram (2000)

TRENDING NOW

5.A legacy beyond borders

A legacy beyond borders
5

Kamal Haasan’s career spans more than six decades, and he continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Globetrotter sparks meme fest
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
Zarine Khan on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after divorce from Sussanne
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story
From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE