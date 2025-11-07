Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

1 . Kamal Haasan

1

When you talk about Pan-India stars today, names like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and more often come to mind. The films of these actors popularised the idea of a single movie appealing to audiences across India, cutting through language and regional boundaries. But long before the term 'Pan-India cinema' became a word, there was one actor who had already achieved it, Kamal Haasan.