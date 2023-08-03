Search icon
Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

BLACKPINK fans want to know who is actor Ahn Bo-hyun after YG Entertainment confirmed he is dating Jisoo.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 03, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

On Thursday, BLACKPINK's Jisoo started trending after the entertainment company YG Entertainment confirmed that she is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun. While confirming the news, Jisoo's agency said, "They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other. We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK fans want to know who is Ahn Bo-hyun. So let us tell you more about the actor:

1. Born in Busan

1/5

South Korean actor, model and television personality Ahn Bo-hyun was born on May 16, 1988, in Busan, South Korea.  

2. Boxing competitions

2/5

He did graduation from Busan Sports High School. In his school life, he used to participate in amateur boxing competitions and previously won a gold medal.

 



3. Career

3/5

Ahn Bo-hyun made his modelling debut in 2007 and acting debut in 2014. He has appeared in various films and television dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Dokgo Rewind and Her Private Life. 

As per reports, he has a net worth of 5 million dollars.



4. Itaewon Class

4/5

Ahn got fame through Itaewon Class in 2020 in which he portrayed the villainous character Jang Geun-won. 



5. Personal life

5/5

On August 3, 2023, FN Entertainment confirmed the actor is in a relationship with Blackpink's Jisoo. 



