Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who is one of the most stunning K-pop stars, has been ruling the music industry with her performances. She has a huge fan following in the world, the K-pop singer is being followed by more than 90 million people on Instagram.
Let’s know more about her:
1. Was born as Pranpriya Manibal
Lalisa Manobal was born as Pranpriya Manobal on March 27, 1997. She is now popularly known as Lisa who is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer and is now a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.
2. Solo debut
In 2021, Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa. She became the first female artiste to sell 736,000 copies within first week of its release.
3. Most-viewed music album
The music of Lalisa got 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. It became the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artiste.
4. Awards
Lisa made seven Guinness World Records, got a Mnet Asian Music Award, a Gaon Chart Music Award, and the first MTV Video Music Award and MTV Europe Music Award ever won by a K-pop soloist.
5. Journey
In 2010, Lisa auditioned to join South Korean record label YG Entertainment in Thailand when she was 13 years. She was only one who got selected among the 4,000 applicants. After this, then-CEO Yang Hyun-suk offered Lisa a chance to become a YG Entertainment trainee.
6. Earnings
As per the media reports, Lisa earns $10 million per year which is Rs 81,72,50,000 crore.