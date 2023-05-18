Search icon
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Bang Si-hyuk is the man who launched BTS boys V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jin

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

 BTS boys V aka Kim Tae-hyung, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and Jin need no introduction as we all know who are they. They have a huge fan following across the world, they fans call themselves ARMY (BTS ARMY). These boys never leave a chance to stun their fans with their performances. 

But, do you know who is the man behind these talented boys? Have you ever thought about who was the person who launched these amazing BTS boys? Well! don't worry if you don't know who that person is because we will introduce you to the man who launched BTS boys, today.

 

1. Founder of Big Hit Music, Hybe Corporation

1/5

Bang Si-hyuk, known as Hitman Bang, is a South Korean lyricist, composer, producer, and record executive. He was born on August 9, 1972, and is the founder of Big Hit Music and Hybe Corporation, and chairman of the latter.

2. Richest man in K-pop

2/5

As per the Forbes Asia in 2021, he is one the fifty richest people in South Korea and is the only billionaire in the South Korean entertainment industry. 

3. Big Hit Entertainment

3/5

Bang founded his own company Big Hit Entertainment in 2005. There he continued to write, compose and produce for its artists.

4. When he signed up RM

4/5

He signed up RM who was 15 under the Big Hit label, who would go on to lead the boy band BTS. He is the one who brought V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jin.

5. Resignation as CEO of Hybe Corporation

5/5

On July 1 Hybe Corporation announced Bang's resignation as CEO of the company. He was replaced by Park Ji-won, he is now the Chairman of the Board of Directors

