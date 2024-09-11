Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Here's all you need to know about Anushka Sharma's sister who is going viral for her intimate scenes.
Many actresses like Triptii Dimri, Zareen Khan, and others have faced the heat of the audience's anger for their intimate scenes in the movies. One such actress, who went viral for her intimate scenes, got trolled for it, is Anushka Sharma's sister. The actress we are talking about is none other than Ruhani Sharma.
1. Who is Ruhani Sharma?
Born and brought up in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Ruhani Sharma is graduated from Punjab University, Chandigarh. She is a cousin of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and works predominantly in Telugu films.
2. Ruhani Sharma film journey
Ruhani Sharma first appeared in the Punjabi music videos 'Theka by Ammy Bass', 'Classroom', and 'Kudi Tu Pataka' in 2013. In 2017, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film Kadaisi Bench Karthi and the next year she made her Telugu debut in the movie Chi La Sow, directed by Rahul Ravindran, and her performance was well received and praised. She then starred in films like HIT: The First Case and Nootokka Jillala Andagadu.
3. Ruhani Sharma Bollywood debut
Ruhani Sharma made her Hindi debut with the movie Agra. It features debutant Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Directors' Fortnight on 24 May 2023 with the description, "Agra grasps the reality of patriarchy in India through the prism of male sexual misery".
4. Ruhani Sharma trolled for intimate scenes
After this film leaked online, some of the clips from the movie featuring some intimate scenes went viral on social media. The actress was trolled for the intimate scenes in the film.
5. Ruhani Sharma reply to trolls
This led to Ruhani Sharma issuing a statement expressing her disappointment. The statement read, "It's heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication, and passion being disregarded in this way. Creating an art film is an intense journey filled with countless challenges, sleepless nights, and unwavering commitment. What's even more disheartening is how quick some are to judge without understanding the blood, sweat, and tears that go into bringing such a project to life. Agra isn't just another film's a labor of love that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, a prestigious honor for any artist. The film has been internationally acclaimed, winning several awards and receiving recognition for the very thing we strive for pushing the boundaries of world cinema."
She further added, "I stand by my choices, and I'm incredibly proud of this film and the entire team that made it happen. For those who may not fully grasp or appreciate this style of filmmaking, I ask for your respect. Art isn't always meant to be easy or comfortable-it's meant to challenge, to evoke emotion, to make us think. Let's uplift and celebrate the diversity of cinema instead of tearing down the hard work of artists. It's heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication, and passion being disregarded in this way."
6. Ruhani Sharma upcoming movies
Ruhani Sharma was last seen in the movie Blockout alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Kelly Dorji, and others. The actress will be next seen in the Tamil thriller Mask alongside Kavin.