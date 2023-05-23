Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Here's everything you need to know about the young actress and social media sensation Ahsaas Channa.
Ahsaas Channa is a famous actress who has starred in multiple television shows and web series, but do you know she started her acting career as a child artiste appearing as a boy in a few Hindi films? Read on to know more about her.
1. Ahsaas Channa background and family
Ahsaas Channa was born on August 5, 1999, in a Punjabi Sikh family. Her father Iqbal Singh Channa is a Punjabi film producer, while her mother Kulbir Badesron is an actress who has worked in multiple films and shows such as Veer-Zaara and Hush Hush. She has an elder sister named Mehak Channa.
2. Ahsaas Channa films and shows
Ahsaas Channa made her acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma's 2004 horror film Vaastu Shastra playing Sushmita Sen's son Rohan. She played the leading role of the boy named Ashu in My Friend Ganesha in 2007. Ahsaas started playing female characters in television shows such as Oye Jassi, Kasamh Se, and MTV Fanaah among others.
3. Ahsaas Channa as Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Ahsaas Channa's big moment as a child actor came in when she was cast as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's son Arjun in Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher in the leading roles.
4. Ahsaas Channa web series
Ahsaas Channa has gained popularity playing leading characters in OTT web series such as Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, The Interns, and Mismatched 2 among others. She has also appeared in several comedy sketches on YouTube for several digital platforms.
5. Ahsaas Channa social media presence
The 23-year-old actress enjoys huge popularity on Instagram, where she is followed by 3.5 million people. Ahsaas keeps sharing her beautiful and glamorous pictures. She also collaborates with several brands for her promotional posts, from where she earns a hefty sum on a regular basis.