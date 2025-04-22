ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Apr 22, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
1.Early life and background
Born on October 14, 2002, Aneet Padda is a 22-year-old actress who began her career with commercials for brands like Amazon, Nescafe, Cadbury, and Paytm. She made her film debut in 2022 with a supporting role as Nandini in Salaam Venky.
2.Breakthrough role in Big Girls Don’t Cry
In 2024, Aneet gained recognition for her role as Roohi Ahuja in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry, a coming-of-age drama set in an all-girls boarding school. Her performance was noted for its depth and authenticity.
3.Upcoming role in Saiyaara
Aneet is set to star opposite Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled for a July 18, 2025 release.
4.Exclusive deal with Yash Raj Films
Impressed by her talent, Yash Raj Films has reportedly signed Aneet for a three-film deal, marking her as one of their promising new faces. She will also be managed by YRF Talent, indicating the studio's commitment to nurturing her career.
5.Musical pursuits
Beyond acting, Aneet is also a singer-songwriter. She contributed the song Masoom to the Big Girls Don’t Cry soundtrack, showcasing her versatility as an artist.
