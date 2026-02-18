Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 18, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
1.Who is Aditi Bhatia?
Aditi Bhatia is an Indian actress who was born on 29 October 1999. She began acting at a very young age and quickly became a familiar face in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has worked in both films and television, building a strong fan following.
2.Education
Aditi completed her schooling in Mumbai. She started her career at a young age but devoted herself to her studies while working as an actress. She demonstrated dedication to her duties through her ability to manage both responsibilities.
3.Early career
She began her career as a child artist through her work in Bollywood movies, including Vivah and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Through her roles, she acquired essential skills which enabled her to perform effectively in front of the camera. She began to concentrate on television because it provided her with better opportunities to achieve fame.
4.Breakthrough on television
Aditi became widely popular for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The audience enjoyed her performance, which resulted in her becoming an Indian celebrity through the show.
5.The Kerala Story 2 and future plans
She is now part of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, marking an important move in her career toward bigger film projects. With growing experience and popularity, Aditi continues to explore new opportunities in films and digital platforms.