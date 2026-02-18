FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Aditi Bhatia is stepping into a new phase of her career with The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. While Ulka and Aishwarya have done quite a few films, it is Aditi’s first project as a leading lady. She had earlier worked as a child actor and later became popular on television.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 18, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

1.Who is Aditi Bhatia?

Who is Aditi Bhatia?
1

Aditi Bhatia is an Indian actress who was born on 29 October 1999. She began acting at a very young age and quickly became a familiar face in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has worked in both films and television, building a strong fan following.

2.Education

Education
2

Aditi completed her schooling in Mumbai. She started her career at a young age but devoted herself to her studies while working as an actress. She demonstrated dedication to her duties through her ability to manage both responsibilities.

3.Early career

Early career
3

She began her career as a child artist through her work in Bollywood movies, including Vivah and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Through her roles, she acquired essential skills which enabled her to perform effectively in front of the camera. She began to concentrate on television because it provided her with better opportunities to achieve fame.

4.Breakthrough on television

Breakthrough on television
4

Aditi became widely popular for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The audience enjoyed her performance, which resulted in her becoming an Indian celebrity through the show.

Also read: Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

5.The Kerala Story 2 and future plans

The Kerala Story 2 and future plans
5

She is now part of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, marking an important move in her career toward bigger film projects. With growing experience and popularity, Aditi continues to explore new opportunities in films and digital platforms.

