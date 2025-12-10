FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire

Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone

Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...

THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...

IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?

Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?

'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs

DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love t

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou

Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...

Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official on social media.

Shweta Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

1.Kritika Kamra made it official with Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra made it official with Gaurav Kapur
1

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official on social media.

 

Advertisement

2.Pictures on Instagram

Pictures on Instagram
2

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Gaurav. The caption on her post reads, ''Breakfast with.''

 

3.Who is Kritika Kamra?

Who is Kritika Kamra?
3

Hailing from Baireily, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika is a popular television actor, best known for her work in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. 

 

4.More about her career

More about her career
4

After she gained humongous popularity on Television, she switched to big screens and OTT. She has worked in Saare Jahan Se Accha, Mitron, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Hush Hush and Tandav. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Kritika's past relationship

Kritika's past relationship
5

Kritika was earlier in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. However, the couple parted ways in 2012.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?
Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love t
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement