Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
1.Kritika Kamra made it official with Gaurav Kapur
Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official on social media.
2.Pictures on Instagram
The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Gaurav. The caption on her post reads, ''Breakfast with.''
3.Who is Kritika Kamra?
Hailing from Baireily, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika is a popular television actor, best known for her work in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.
4.More about her career
After she gained humongous popularity on Television, she switched to big screens and OTT. She has worked in Saare Jahan Se Accha, Mitron, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Hush Hush and Tandav.
5.Kritika's past relationship
Kritika was earlier in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. However, the couple parted ways in 2012.