Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
1.Early start in entertainment
Tara Sutaria began her career at 7 as a professional singer and charmed young audiences on Disney Channel before stepping into Bollywood. From VJ gigs to sitcoms like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie, she gained camera confidence early on.
2.Bollywood debut and film journey
She made her film debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019), followed by a string of films that didn’t click at the box office, yet she stayed relevant. Titles like Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns helped cement her as a stylish youth icon.
3.Posh Mumbai residence
The actress resides in Pali Hill’s iconic Anand House, once owned by legendary actor Dev Anand. This upscale address in Bandra adds heritage charm to her modern lifestyle.
4.Fleet of luxury cars
Despite few hit films, Tara Sutaria owns an Audi Q3 (Rs 43.6 lakh) and a Mercedes-Benz GLS (Rs 1.16 crore). Her collection speaks volumes about her high-end taste and rising celebrity status.
5.Income sources and star power
With a net worth of Rs 2–3 crore reportedly, she earns from films, brand endorsements, and public appearances. Always in the spotlight, Tara Sutaria is also rumoured to be dating Veer Pahariya and recently made a coy reference to her relationship on a podcast.