Meet actress who debuted at 15, worked with Dhanush, died at just 22 due to..., her name is..

Know young South Indian actress who began her career as a teenager and quickly rose to fame faced an untimely and tragic end. Her journey, marked by early success and growing popularity, was cut short, leaving behind unanswered questions and a wave of shock across the film industry.

Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

1.Maayoori

Maayoori
1

Mayoori was born in 1983 to a Tamil family in Kolkata. While she was still in Class 8, she got a lead role in the Tamil movie Kumbakonam Gopalu (1998) alongside Pandiarajan. Even at such a young age, she impressed everyone with her performance as a nurse in the film.

2.Acting alongside Mohanlal

Acting alongside Mohanlal
2

Mayoori in that same year, she appeared in the Malayalam movie Summer in Bethlehem, which also had a cameo by veteran actor Mohanlal. Even though her role was small, she made a strong impression and soon started getting more offers from the Malayalam film industry.

3.What are the other films Mayoori acted in?

What are the other films Mayoori acted in?
3

Mayoori, after that, appeared in several Malayalam movies like Aakasha Ganga, Chandamama, and Prem Poojari.

4.From what film Mayoori made her Kannada debut?

From what film Mayoori made her Kannada debut?
4

Mayoori started her Kannada film career in 2001 with the movie Neela. Later, in 2003, she played an important role in the Tamil film Whistle. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Worked with Dhanush

Worked with Dhanush
5

Mayoori was also seen in Dhanush's film Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan (2004). She continued to be a part of films such as 7G Rainbow Colony, Manmadhan, and Aai.

6.How did Mayoori died?

How did Mayoori died?
6

On June 16, 2005, 22-year-old Mayoori was found dead at her residence in Chennai. She had left behind a note that read, "I lost faith in life".

