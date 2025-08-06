Meet actress who debuted at 15, worked with Dhanush, died at just 22 due to..., her name is..

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
1.Maayoori
Mayoori was born in 1983 to a Tamil family in Kolkata. While she was still in Class 8, she got a lead role in the Tamil movie Kumbakonam Gopalu (1998) alongside Pandiarajan. Even at such a young age, she impressed everyone with her performance as a nurse in the film.
2.Acting alongside Mohanlal
Mayoori in that same year, she appeared in the Malayalam movie Summer in Bethlehem, which also had a cameo by veteran actor Mohanlal. Even though her role was small, she made a strong impression and soon started getting more offers from the Malayalam film industry.
3.What are the other films Mayoori acted in?
Mayoori, after that, appeared in several Malayalam movies like Aakasha Ganga, Chandamama, and Prem Poojari.
4.From what film Mayoori made her Kannada debut?
Mayoori started her Kannada film career in 2001 with the movie Neela. Later, in 2003, she played an important role in the Tamil film Whistle.
5.Worked with Dhanush
Mayoori was also seen in Dhanush's film Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan (2004). She continued to be a part of films such as 7G Rainbow Colony, Manmadhan, and Aai.
6.How did Mayoori died?
On June 16, 2005, 22-year-old Mayoori was found dead at her residence in Chennai. She had left behind a note that read, "I lost faith in life".