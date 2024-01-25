Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

Here's everything you need to know about Surekha Vani, a famous south Indian actress who has grabbed headlines for going bald.
Surekha Vani has acted in minor roles in multiple Tamil and Telugu films. Read on to know why the popular actress has shaved her head. (All Images: Surekha Vani/Instagram)
1. Surekha Vani's career beginnings
Surekha Vaani started anchoring children's programs on local cable TV when she was in her 8th class and soon, started hosting shows on TV, before jumping onto films.
2. Surekha Vani has worked with superstars
Surekha Vani has worked with South superstars including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay as she has played minor roles in their blockbuster movies.
3. Surekha Vani's family
Surekha Vani's husband Suresh Teja passed away in 2019. He was a famous director of several popular soaps and TV shows. Surekha now lives with her daughter Supritha.
4. Surekha and Supritha's YouTube channel
The mother-daughter duo own the YouTube channel Surekhasupritha_official in which they share their travel vlogs and how they celebrate major Indian festivals.
5. Surekha Vani has shaved her head for religion
Surekha Vani went to Tirupati Balaji Temple with her daughter Supritha in January first week. She donated her hair and got her head shaved as part of the temple rituals. Her bald photos are now going viral on social media.