Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Here's all you need to know about the actor who was trolled for his weight but is now one of the highest-paid actors in India.
Being an actor, you are subjected to trolling and body shaming, however, walking out through these barriers and emerging as a superstar is what Jr NTR did. The superstar, who is currently impressing everyone with his performance in Devara: Part 1, was once called ‘ugly’ and trolled for his weight. However, now he boasts of six-pack abs. Here’s all you need to know about his journey-
1. Who is Jr NTR?
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known by the initialism Jr NTR, is an Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema. He is referred to in the media as the "Man of Masses", he has starred in 30 films.
2. Jr NTR acting journey
Jr NTR was just fourteen years old when he got his first lead role in Gunasekhar-directed mythological film Ramayanam (1997), which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. He then went on to star in leading roles with Choodalani in 2001 and found success as a hero with Student No 1 the same year.
3. Jr NTR called ugly
However, by this time, Jr NTR became a little overweight. Fans began trolling him for his weight and many even said that he was ‘too ugly’ to be a mainstream hero. He then decided to transform himself and lost 20 kgs for his next film. In 2013, he surprised fans with another transformation by making six-pack abs for his film Badshah.
4. Jr NTR became superstar
After this, there was no looking back for him. He went on to give several hits and blockbusters like Simhadri and established himself as the superstar in Telugu cinema. He now owns a private jet and being one of the highest-paid actors in South, he reportedly charges Rs 60 crore per film.
5. Jr NTR back to back blockbusters
You will be surprised to know that Jr NTR has not given a single flop for the last 9 years. Since 2015, the actor has been giving only hits and blockbusters. His last four films RRR, Aravindha Sametha, Jai Lava Kusa, and Janatha Garage were blockbusters. His 2015 film Temper was also a blockbuster. He is now eyeing another blockbuster with Devara: Part 1.