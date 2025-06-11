2 . Prabhas ruled box office with Baahubali films

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli gave the first pan-India blockbusters with the two Baahubali films - Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. While the first part earned Rs 650 crore, the second part became even bigger success with Rs 1800 crore. The two epic period action dramas collectively grossed Rs 2450 crore globally.