Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer

Let's remember the iconic comic actor of Tamil cinema with some of his biggest hits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 19, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

R Mayilsamy's demise has left his fans disheartened, broken, and shocked. While netizens are paying tribute to the iconic comic actor, we are here with some of his films where he went on to become a scene-stealer. (Images source: Screengrab) 

1. Mayilsamy in Veeram

Mayilsamy in Veeram
1/5

It's almost impossible to overshadow Ajith Kumar, but Mayilsamy made the audience laugh with his character of Marikolunthu in the 2014 hit Veeram. 

2. Mayilsamy in Vedalam

Mayilsamy in Vedalam
2/5

After Veeram, Ajith and Mayilsamy were seen together in actioner Vedalam. Late actors' expressions in comical scenes have gained pop-culture popularity. 

3. Mayilsamy in Kaaki Sattai

Mayilsamy in Kaaki Sattai
3/5

If you can bring laughter to a courtroom scene, then call yourself an ace comedian. The late artist's stint in the 2015 film is still regarded as one of the funniest courtroom scenes in recent times. 

4. Mayilsamy in Kavalai Vendam

Mayilsamy in Kavalai Vendam
4/5

The Jiiva and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 2016 romantic drama was completed with the comical touch of Mayilsamy. Jiiva and Mayilsamy's confrontation scene is one of the best scenes of the film. 

5. Mayilsamy in Kangalal Kaidhu Sei

Mayilsamy in Kangalal Kaidhu Sei
5/5

In 2004, Mayilsamy gave the best comic performance in the romantic drama Kangalal Kaidhu Sei. Even in a hard-hitting film, Mayilsamy left the audience impressed with his character. Mayilsamy also won Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for this film. 

