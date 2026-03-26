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United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

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Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

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Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 arrives on Netflix on March 27, 2026, bringing Rani Mukerji back as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film promises intense drama and suspense, making it a must-watch for crime thriller fans worldwide.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

1.Film overview

Film overview
1

Mardaani 3 marks the third instalment of the popular crime thriller franchise starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film follows her relentless pursuit of justice against dangerous criminal networks. After a successful theatrical run, it’s now heading to OTT, giving fans another chance to experience the gripping narrative.

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2.OTT release date

OTT release date
2

The crime thriller will premiere on March 27, 2026, approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. This timing follows the standard Bollywood post-theatrical window, making the film accessible to a wider audience beyond theatres.

3.Streaming platform

Streaming platform
3

Netflix holds the exclusive digital rights to Mardaani 3. Fans can stream the film only on this platform, ensuring official access and high-quality viewing. Netflix is expected to provide multiple language options, including Hindi and dubbed versions, for regional audiences.

4.Global availability

Global availability
4

The film will be available for streaming simultaneously in India and worldwide, catering to a global audience. Netflix’s platform allows viewers from different countries to watch the film without regional restrictions, expanding the franchise’s reach internationally.

Also read: IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

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5.Storyline and watchlist recommendation

Storyline and watchlist recommendation
5

Mardaani 3 takes the story to darker and more complex territory, as Shivani investigates a large-scale human trafficking network. Fans of crime thrillers and strong female-led narratives are encouraged to add the film to their watchlist, as it promises intense drama and suspense.

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