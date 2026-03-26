Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
1.Film overview
Mardaani 3 marks the third instalment of the popular crime thriller franchise starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film follows her relentless pursuit of justice against dangerous criminal networks. After a successful theatrical run, it’s now heading to OTT, giving fans another chance to experience the gripping narrative.
2.OTT release date
The crime thriller will premiere on March 27, 2026, approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. This timing follows the standard Bollywood post-theatrical window, making the film accessible to a wider audience beyond theatres.
3.Streaming platform
Netflix holds the exclusive digital rights to Mardaani 3. Fans can stream the film only on this platform, ensuring official access and high-quality viewing. Netflix is expected to provide multiple language options, including Hindi and dubbed versions, for regional audiences.
4.Global availability
The film will be available for streaming simultaneously in India and worldwide, catering to a global audience. Netflix’s platform allows viewers from different countries to watch the film without regional restrictions, expanding the franchise’s reach internationally.
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5.Storyline and watchlist recommendation
Mardaani 3 takes the story to darker and more complex territory, as Shivani investigates a large-scale human trafficking network. Fans of crime thrillers and strong female-led narratives are encouraged to add the film to their watchlist, as it promises intense drama and suspense.