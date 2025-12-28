Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 28, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
1.Celebrating Milestones
For Manish Malhotra, 2025 was a significant year. He worked as a fashion designer for 20 years and as a movie costume designer for 35 years. In many lovely ways, his journey has influenced Indian cinema and fashion.
2.A New Chapter in Cinema
Manish Malhotra made his feature film production debut with Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Stage 5 Productions, this year. His passion for storytelling was evident in the movie, marking the beginning of a new creative phase in his career.
3.MET Gala Debut
In 2025, Manish Malhotra made his MET Gala debut wearing an Indian-inspired outfit. On a global scale, the ensemble combined contemporary couture with traditional craftsmanship.
4.Golden Globes Elegance
Manish Malhotra wore a traditional black-and-white ensemble to the 2025 Golden Globes. It was exquisite and unforgettable due to the precise tailoring and striking details.
5.Indian Craft Goes Global
Stars from all over the world wore Manish Malhotra's creations in 2025. His work proudly displayed Indian craftsmanship on red carpets and at international events.