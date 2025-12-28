FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

In 2025, Manish Malhotra marked major achievements, including his debut as a film producer and appearances at global events like the MET Gala and Golden Globes. The year highlighted his influence in fashion and cinema and his growing presence on the global stage.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 28, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

1.Celebrating Milestones

Celebrating Milestones
1

For Manish Malhotra, 2025 was a significant year. He worked as a fashion designer for 20 years and as a movie costume designer for 35 years. In many lovely ways, his journey has influenced Indian cinema and fashion.

2.A New Chapter in Cinema

A New Chapter in Cinema
2

Manish Malhotra made his feature film production debut with Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Stage 5 Productions, this year. His passion for storytelling was evident in the movie, marking the beginning of a new creative phase in his career.

3.MET Gala Debut

MET Gala Debut
3

In 2025, Manish Malhotra made his MET Gala debut wearing an Indian-inspired outfit. On a global scale, the ensemble combined contemporary couture with traditional craftsmanship.

4.Golden Globes Elegance

Golden Globes Elegance
4

Manish Malhotra wore a traditional black-and-white ensemble to the 2025 Golden Globes. It was exquisite and unforgettable due to the precise tailoring and striking details.

5.Indian Craft Goes Global

Indian Craft Goes Global
5

Stars from all over the world wore Manish Malhotra's creations in 2025. His work proudly displayed Indian craftsmanship on red carpets and at international events.

