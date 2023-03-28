Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films

Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and started his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972.
On Sunday, the former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away at A Hospital in Kochi at the age of 75. For the unversed, Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and started his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972. His latest movie was Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' and the last film he acted in was 'Pachuvum Atbuthavilakkum' directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of ace director Satyan Anthikad. Besides his acting career, he was active in politics also. (With inputs from PTI)
Let's take a look at his best films:
1. Manichitrathazhu (IMDb rating 8.8)
The 1993 film Manichitrathazhu featured late actor Innocent as Unnithan alongside Shobana, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and others.
2. Kilukkam (IMDb rating: 8.6)
Kilukkam, released in 1991, featured Mohanlal, Jagathy Sreekumar, Revathi along with the late actor Innocent.
3. Naran (IMDb rating: 7.3)
Naran was released in the year 2005 and featured Mohanlal, Innocent, Madhu, and Jagathy Sreekumar in pivotal roles.
4. Devaasuram (IMDb:8.7)
Devaasuram starred Revathi, Mohanlal, Nedumudi Venu, and Innocent alongside Chitra.
5. Thanmathra (IMDb rating: 8.4)
Thanmathra, released in 2005, starred Mohanlal, Arjun Lal, Meer Vasudevan and Innocent.
