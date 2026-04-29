From Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to Aamir Khan's production Ek Din, 5 major theatrical releases to watch this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Apr 29, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
1.Ek Din
Starring Junaid Khan and the popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi in her Bollywood debut, the romantic drama Ek Din is the official remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Sunil Pandey, the film will hit screens on May 1.
2.Patriot
Marking the much-awaited reunion of the two biggest Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly two decades, Patriot releases on May 1. The espionage action thriller also features Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Revathi, and others.
3.Raja Shivaji
Headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical action drama Raja Shivaji is based on the life of the great Marathi warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, it hits theatres on May 1.
4.Kara
After making sensational directorial debut with the 2023 crime drama Por Thozhil, Vignesh Raja is back with the heist action thriller Kara with the Tamil superstar Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, and KS Ravi Kumar in the leading roles. It will release on April 30.
5.The Devil Wears Prada 2
With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles from the 2006 classic, The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on May 1. David Frenkel returns to direct the sequel, which has been getting rave reviews from the early screenings.