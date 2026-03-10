Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'
Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final
1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted
What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war
Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'
IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending
Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
1.Dating Arbaaz Khan (1990s)
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan first met in the 1990s during a photoshoot. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship and the couple dated for several years before deciding to take the next step in their personal lives.
2.Marriage & Divorce with Arbaaz Khan (1998-2017)
Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 in a ceremony attended by family and friends. They were considered one of Bollywood’s popular couples and welcomed their son during their marriage. However, after nearly 19 years together, the couple announced their separation and finalised their divorce in 2017.
3.Dating Arjun Kapoor (2018-2024)
After her divorce, Malaika began dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship public in 2019 and were often seen together at events and on social media. Their relationship lasted for several years before reports in 2024 suggested that the couple had parted ways.
4.Harsh Mehta (Rumours)
Malaika was also briefly linked to a person named Harsh Mehta in media reports. However, these rumours were never confirmed by Malaika, and no official statement about a relationship was made.
Also read: In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
5.Sorab Bedi (Recent Rumours)
Recently, Malaika sparked fresh dating rumours after a viral video showed her dancing closely with Sorab Bedi, a personality known from the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. The clip quickly spread online, but neither Malaika nor Sorab has confirmed any relationship.