ENTERTAINMENT

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora has often been in the spotlight not only for her career but also for her personal life. From her long relationship and marriage with Arbaaz Khan to her later romance with Arjun Kapoor and recent dating rumours, her relationship timeline has frequently made headlines.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

1.Dating Arbaaz Khan (1990s)

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan first met in the 1990s during a photoshoot. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship and the couple dated for several years before deciding to take the next step in their personal lives.

2.Marriage & Divorce with Arbaaz Khan (1998-2017)

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 in a ceremony attended by family and friends. They were considered one of Bollywood’s popular couples and welcomed their son during their marriage. However, after nearly 19 years together, the couple announced their separation and finalised their divorce in 2017.

3.Dating Arjun Kapoor (2018-2024)

After her divorce, Malaika began dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship public in 2019 and were often seen together at events and on social media. Their relationship lasted for several years before reports in 2024 suggested that the couple had parted ways.

4.Harsh Mehta (Rumours)

Malaika was also briefly linked to a person named Harsh Mehta in media reports. However, these rumours were never confirmed by Malaika, and no official statement about a relationship was made.

5.Sorab Bedi (Recent Rumours)

Recently, Malaika sparked fresh dating rumours after a viral video showed her dancing closely with Sorab Bedi, a personality known from the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. The clip quickly spread online, but neither Malaika nor Sorab has confirmed any relationship.

