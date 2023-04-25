Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media

Urvashi Dholakia, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan motivated fans to love their body.
Actresses including Urvashi Dholakia, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan often motivate us with their social media posts and talk about body positivity. They have also flaunted the marks on their body with pride and motivated their fans to accept and love their bodies.
Take a look:
1. Urvashi Dholakia
A few months ago, Urvashi Dholakia took to Instagram and dropped her photos in a sexy blue bikini and flaunted her stretch marks. She wrote, “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want, do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want!”
2. Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson shared a topless picture of herself, flaunting her full-grown belly bump when she was pregnant. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy. Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between."
3. Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan shared her photo and flaunted her stretch marks with pride and targeting the trolls, she wrote, "For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person who's lost more than 50 Kg of weight. This is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."
4. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora, one of the most influencing Bollywood actresses, shared this photo on Instagram and flaunted stretch marks on her belly.
5. Parineeti Chopra
Sharing this picture, Parineeti Chopra flaunted her stretch marks. She was praised by social media users for being confident about her body.