Mahesh Babu birthday: A look at Pokiri actor's lovely photos with wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Sitara-Gautham

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's wonderful photos with his family.
Mahesh Babu, often known as the Prince of Tollywood and the Superstar of Telugu Film by his fans, is one of the most well-known and influential actors in Telugu cinema. Eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award are just a few of the honours he has received.
1. Mahesh Babu poses with wife Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh Babu is certainly a family man. The actor often shares photos with his family on social media, In this photo, he can be seen posing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar.
2. Mahesh Babu with his kids Sitara and Gautham
Mahesh Babu and his wife are proud parents to daughter Sitara and son Gautham.
3. Mahesh Babu's adorable selfie with family
This photo seems to be from a vacation that Mahesh Babu had with her lovely family.
4. Mahesh Babu smiles wide with wife and kids
Mahesh Babu in this photo can be seen posing with wife Namrata and his two amazing kids.
5. Mahesh Babu with his Amma
Mahesh Babu shared a photo on his Instagram in which he was seen with his Amma.
6. Mahesh Babu kisses wife Namrata Shirodkar
In this beautiful photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen kissing his better half Namrata Shirodkar.