Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 15, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
1.Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022)
The movie Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as its lead actors who play the roles of Shiva. The movie combines elements of mythology and adventure with visually impressive special effects. The film showcases heroic bravery and the paths of destiny and celestial abilities, which represent Lord Shiva's powers and this makes it a favourite film to watch during Maha Shivratri.
2.OMG 2 (2023)
Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 explores religion, devotion and social messages. The film presents Lord Shiva's teachings through a contemporary approach that makes them accessible to modern audiences. The film prompts viewers to consider how faith interacts with social matters.
3.The Kedarnath (2018)
The movie, which takes place close to the Kedarnath temple, presents a love story that blends with devotion and faith. The film demonstrates how people can achieve spiritual ties with Lord Shiva through their dedication and unyielding belief. The film becomes especially relevant for viewing during Maha Shivratri because of its setting and thematic elements.
4.Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
This epic film shows Shivudu the hero who lifts a gigantic Shivalinga in his most famous scene as he demonstrates his power of devotion. The film establishes a symbolic connection to Shiva through its depiction of heroism and determination and courageous acts of the main character.
5.Shivaay (2016)
Ajay Devgn directs and stars in Shivaay, which presents an action-drama that draws inspiration from Lord Shiva's protective and powerful nature. The film shows love and sacrifice through the character of Shiva, who represents bravery and determination.
6.Shiv Bhakta (1955)
Shiv Bhakta is a classic devotional film that shows Lord Shiva's greatness through his miraculous achievements. The film presents itself as a traditional Maha Shivratri viewing choice because it portrays faith and devotion together with its educational moral teachings.