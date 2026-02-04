Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic
Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools
From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter: Sonam Zomba in a MuscleBlaze Documentary
Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted
What is Anthropic AI? How did it trigger selloff IT stocks, wipe out $300 billion at Wall Street? How did it impact Indian stock market?
Badshah to participate in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becomes first Indian rapper at global event
Assi trailer: Malayalam star Kani Kusruti marks Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's 'hard-hitting' courtroom drama, fans react
The 50: Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel slam content creators, say 'jabse yeh aaye hain, industry khatam ho gayi hai'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
1.Vibrant orange saree
Madhuri Dixit displayed graceful beauty when she wore a bright orange saree which featured fine floral designs and a golden embroidered border. The outfit achieved timeless beauty through its combination of traditional jhumkis and bangles.
2.Bottle-green embroidered saree:
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a bottle-green embroidered saree, showcasing elegance and grace. With intricate golden embroidery and subtle styling, the saree proves that traditional outfits can be timeless gifts for special occasions like Valentine’s Day.
3.Modern blue and silver
A fusion outfit combines a blue skirt with multiple layers and a silver net saree drape. The contemporary style and minimal accessories make it ideal for evening parties.
Also read: Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'
4.Black and gold classic
The saree features a striking black and gold checked design, which displays rich textures and is paired with heavy gold jewellery. The traditional outfit is perfect for both wedding ceremonies and festive celebrations.
5.Royal blue elegance
The royal blue saree displays intricate golden embroidery on its transparent fabric, which accompanies a sleeveless blouse design. The outfit combines modern style elements with traditional elegance, making it suitable for formal occasions.