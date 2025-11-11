Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...

Bihar Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Exit polls predict...

Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?

Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details

Pakistan blast: Death toll in Islamabad court suicide bombing climbs to 12

Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah's BIG directive to agencies, says, 'Hunt down each and every culprit behind incident'

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are bullsh*t: 'You're just...'

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan shifts focus...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Here are seven of the best fake marriage and contract relationship K-dramas you can stream right now on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 11, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

1.Because This Is My First Life (2017)

Because This Is My First Life (2017)
1

What starts as a practical agreement to share living expenses soon turns into something deeper. The series goes beyond romance, exploring real-life struggles like workplace issues and the meaning of marriage in today’s world.

Advertisement

2.Love in Contract (2022)

Love in Contract (2022)
2

Choi Sang-eun, played by Park Min-young, offers contract marriages to clients for social convenience. Things get complicated when she starts to develop real feelings for her long-term husband, played by Go Kyung-pyo. Just when she’s ready to retire, a popular actor enters the picture, creating a love triangle that’s both hilarious and heartwarming.

3.Her Private Life (2019)

Her Private Life (2019)
3

Secret K-pop fangirl whose double life causes a huge misunderstanding. When her boss, played by Kim Jae-wook, steps in to pretend to be her boyfriend, things quickly spiral into real affection.

4.Love to Hate You (2023)

Love to Hate You (2023)
4

This rom-com gives the enemies-to-lovers story a modern twist. Kim Ok-vin plays a strong-willed lawyer who loves to prove herself against men, while Teo Yoo plays a top actor. When circumstances force them into a fake dating deal, their constant clashes turn into undeniable chemistry.

TRENDING NOW

5.Marriage Contract (2016)

Marriage Contract (2016)
5

This emotional story follows a struggling single mother, played by Uee, who agrees to a contract marriage with a wealthy man (Lee Seo-jin) for her daughter’s future.

6.Full House (2004)

Full House (2004)
6

This classic K-drama popularised the fake marriage trope long before it became a trend. When two complete opposites are forced to live under the same roof, constant bickering slowly turns into genuine affection.

7.Business Proposal (2022)

Business Proposal (2022)
7

Business Proposal follows Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), who agrees to go on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to find out that her date is her company’s CEO, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop).

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19
Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?
Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU
Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'
Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are bullsh*t: 'You're just...'
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan shifts focus...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE