Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 11, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
1.Because This Is My First Life (2017)
What starts as a practical agreement to share living expenses soon turns into something deeper. The series goes beyond romance, exploring real-life struggles like workplace issues and the meaning of marriage in today’s world.
2.Love in Contract (2022)
Choi Sang-eun, played by Park Min-young, offers contract marriages to clients for social convenience. Things get complicated when she starts to develop real feelings for her long-term husband, played by Go Kyung-pyo. Just when she’s ready to retire, a popular actor enters the picture, creating a love triangle that’s both hilarious and heartwarming.
3.Her Private Life (2019)
Secret K-pop fangirl whose double life causes a huge misunderstanding. When her boss, played by Kim Jae-wook, steps in to pretend to be her boyfriend, things quickly spiral into real affection.
4.Love to Hate You (2023)
This rom-com gives the enemies-to-lovers story a modern twist. Kim Ok-vin plays a strong-willed lawyer who loves to prove herself against men, while Teo Yoo plays a top actor. When circumstances force them into a fake dating deal, their constant clashes turn into undeniable chemistry.
5.Marriage Contract (2016)
This emotional story follows a struggling single mother, played by Uee, who agrees to a contract marriage with a wealthy man (Lee Seo-jin) for her daughter’s future.
6.Full House (2004)
This classic K-drama popularised the fake marriage trope long before it became a trend. When two complete opposites are forced to live under the same roof, constant bickering slowly turns into genuine affection.
7.Business Proposal (2022)
Business Proposal follows Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), who agrees to go on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to find out that her date is her company’s CEO, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop).