ENTERTAINMENT

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? Explore 4 supernatural Korean dramas with mystery, psychological twists, and crime-solving elements.

| Dec 02, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

1.Why these dramas match S Line’s vibe

Why these dramas match S Line’s vibe
S Line series followed a young woman who could see secret red connections between lovers, only to discover that her unique power was now available to others through illegal glasses. This led to dangerous revelations, messy relationships, and cases that blurred morality.

 So if you’ve been searching for more Korean dramas that carry similar suspense and tension, here are four thrilling picks you can explore.

2.Aftermath

Aftermath
Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: Streaming Now

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Supernatural thriller, Teen drama

Description: After a horrifying accident, a quiet teenager suddenly gains a terrifying ability; he sees red or blue eyes in people around him. Red eyes mean death is near, while blue eyes signal that the person will kill someone. Each encounter becomes a race against time, and the boy is forced into the role of a reluctant hero.

3.Connect

Connect
Where to Watch: Hulu / Disney+

Release Date: Streaming Now

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Sci-fi horror, Crime thriller

Description: Connect tells the story of a man whose eye is stolen and transplanted into a serial killer. Horrific visions begin tormenting him as he witnesses murders through the killer’s perspective. The chase becomes a dark, surreal battle between hunter and hunted.

4.Signal

Signal
Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: Re-release, October 2025

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Crime, Fantasy, Thriller

Description: Inspired by real criminal cases, Signal follows two detectives from different timelines who communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie. Together, they solve crimes spanning decades, altering fate and confronting long-buried secrets.

5.Memorist

Memorist
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: Streaming Now

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Crime

Description: In Memorist, a detective has the power to read people’s memories simply by touching them. This makes him brilliant, but also exposes him to disturbing truths that put him in danger.

