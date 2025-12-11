FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next

Discover six standout Akshaye Khanna films to watch after Dhurandhar. From intense thrillers to timeless classics, explore his most memorable performances.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

1.Chhaava

Chhaava
1

In Chhaava, Akshaye portrays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb with remarkable restraint. Acting opposite Vicky Kaushal, he holds his ground effortlessly.

2.Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2
2

Akshaye delivers one of his sharpest performances in this gripping sequel. Playing a highly intelligent and composed senior police officer, he brings a calm yet intimidating presence to the investigation surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar.

3.Dil Chahta Ha

Dil Chahta Ha
3

Akshaye plays Siddharth, the quiet, artistic soul whose maturity and emotional depth set him apart from his friends. His gentle, introspective chemistry with Dimple Kapadia is unforgettable.

4.Border

Border
4

Akshaye plays 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh, a young soldier driven by patriotism and courage. What makes his performance special is the mix of innocence and bravery he brings to the role.

5.Section 375

Section 375
5

Akshaye plays a sharp, layered defence lawyer navigating a complicated case involving consent and justice. Section 375 is easily one of his strongest films in recent years.

6.Taal

Taal
6

Playing a passionate musician, he brings charm, vulnerability, and warmth to the role. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai and his expressive acting make him unforgettable in this romantic tale.

