Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
1.Chhaava
In Chhaava, Akshaye portrays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb with remarkable restraint. Acting opposite Vicky Kaushal, he holds his ground effortlessly.
2.Drishyam 2
Akshaye delivers one of his sharpest performances in this gripping sequel. Playing a highly intelligent and composed senior police officer, he brings a calm yet intimidating presence to the investigation surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar.
3.Dil Chahta Ha
Akshaye plays Siddharth, the quiet, artistic soul whose maturity and emotional depth set him apart from his friends. His gentle, introspective chemistry with Dimple Kapadia is unforgettable.
4.Border
Akshaye plays 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh, a young soldier driven by patriotism and courage. What makes his performance special is the mix of innocence and bravery he brings to the role.
5.Section 375
Akshaye plays a sharp, layered defence lawyer navigating a complicated case involving consent and justice. Section 375 is easily one of his strongest films in recent years.
6.Taal
Playing a passionate musician, he brings charm, vulnerability, and warmth to the role. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai and his expressive acting make him unforgettable in this romantic tale.