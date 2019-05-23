Lok Sabha Election Results: Ravi Kishan leading, Smriti Irani trailing; here's the fate of celebrities this year

The counting for Lok Sabha elections have begun and here are the results about which Indian celebrity (from Television and other cinema apart from B-Town) is winning and who is trailing
The time for Lok Sabha Election Results is here. It is now just a matter of few minutes when the results would be declared. Within some moments, people will know who they have decided as their new (or old) leader (at least region-wise).
Many political leaders this year come from the field of Entertainment. Whether talking about Television actors or actors from a cinema other than Bollywood, politics has it all (and some as their leaders already). The fate this year will be sealed for many such celebrities with the Lok Sabha election results.
Smriti Irani, who has been a ruling member of BJP, has faced tough competition from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile Ravi Kishan, Hans Raj Hans and others are leading in terms of votes this year. What does destiny have in place for the celebrities?
1. Bengali actor Dev
Renowned Bengali actor Dev, who contested from Ghatal, West Bengal on behalf of Mamta Banerjee's party AITC, is trailing in the elections. Bharati Ghosh from BJP is leading there.
2. Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan, contesting from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on behalf of BJP, is leading in terms of votes.
3. Manoj Tiwari
Manoj Tiwari, contesting from Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency, in the east of Bihar, as an independant party, is trailing in terms of votes. Radha Mohan Singh from BJP is leading yet.
4. Hans Raj Hans
Hans Raj Hans contested from North West Delhi on behalf of BJP. He is leading in terms of votes there.
5. Mimi Chakraborty
Mimi Chakraborty, from AITC, contested in Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency, West Bengal. She is leading in terms of votes.
6. Nusrat Jahan Ruhi
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, also from AITC, contested from Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency, West Bengal. She too is leading with votes.
7. Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj, contesting as an independant party from Bangalore Central (southern State of Karnataka), is trailing behind Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad.
8. Smriti Irani
Current Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, a renowned face on Indian Television, contested against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. She, a BJP member (obviously) however is trailing behind the Congress leader.
9. Moon Moon Sen
Babul Supriyo from BJP contested Asansol (West Bengal) Lok Sabha elections. He is leading in terms of votes, and faces very little competition from AITC member Moon Moon Sen.
