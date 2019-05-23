Lok Sabha Election Results: Ravi Kishan leading, Smriti Irani trailing; here's the fate of celebrities this year

The counting for Lok Sabha elections have begun and here are the results about which Indian celebrity (from Television and other cinema apart from B-Town) is winning and who is trailing

The time for Lok Sabha Election Results is here. It is now just a matter of few minutes when the results would be declared. Within some moments, people will know who they have decided as their new (or old) leader (at least region-wise).

Many political leaders this year come from the field of Entertainment. Whether talking about Television actors or actors from a cinema other than Bollywood, politics has it all (and some as their leaders already). The fate this year will be sealed for many such celebrities with the Lok Sabha election results.

Smriti Irani, who has been a ruling member of BJP, has faced tough competition from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile Ravi Kishan, Hans Raj Hans and others are leading in terms of votes this year. What does destiny have in place for the celebrities?

See it all here: