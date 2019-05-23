Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, actors-turned-politicians whose fate will be decided

As the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared today, let's take a look at actors-turned-politicians whose fate will be decided.

It's not a surprise when celebrities foray into politics after a point of time in their career. Several Indian celebrities have made their way into politics and even became Members of Parliament (MP) as well. Immediately after getting the ticket, many even contest elections from their respective constituency. While some win and some lose, but that never stops any celebs from entering politics. At times, their star power comes into picture which helps them the elections as well.

Celebrities who turned politicians over time are Chiranjeevi, Dharmendra, Govinda, Hema Malini, Gul Panag, Jaya Bachchan, Jayalalithaa, Jayaprada, Kamal Haasan, Kirron Kher, Khushbu Sundar, Mithun Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Napoleon, Nandamuri Balakrishna, N. T. Rama Rao, Paresh Rawal, Pawan Kalyan, Raj Babbar, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Smriti Irani, Sunil Dutt, Suresh Gopi, Vinod Khanna to name a few.

Even in 2019, many celebrities made their way into politics out of which a few even contested the elections. Now, as they are awaiting the results, let's take a look at them below: