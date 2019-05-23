Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, actors-turned-politicians whose fate will be decided

As the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared today, let's take a look at actors-turned-politicians whose fate will be decided.
It's not a surprise when celebrities foray into politics after a point of time in their career. Several Indian celebrities have made their way into politics and even became Members of Parliament (MP) as well. Immediately after getting the ticket, many even contest elections from their respective constituency. While some win and some lose, but that never stops any celebs from entering politics. At times, their star power comes into picture which helps them the elections as well.
Celebrities who turned politicians over time are Chiranjeevi, Dharmendra, Govinda, Hema Malini, Gul Panag, Jaya Bachchan, Jayalalithaa, Jayaprada, Kamal Haasan, Kirron Kher, Khushbu Sundar, Mithun Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Napoleon, Nandamuri Balakrishna, N. T. Rama Rao, Paresh Rawal, Pawan Kalyan, Raj Babbar, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Smriti Irani, Sunil Dutt, Suresh Gopi, Vinod Khanna to name a few.
Even in 2019, many celebrities made their way into politics out of which a few even contested the elections. Now, as they are awaiting the results, let's take a look at them below:
1. Mimi Chakraborty
Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) this year and she contested from Jadavpur Loksabha Constituency.
Talking about contesting elections this year, Mimi recently wrote on her Instagram page, "Contesting for elections dosen’t mean u will hav to hate one nd choose the other, on my attempt to start a new journey i would like to say as always “I LOVE U ALL” My sincere thanks to all of you who stood by me supported me nd loved me unconditionally as i always say my people are my pride nd honour which no one can take away from me.."
2. Nusrat Jahan
Another Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan also joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) and contested from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency.
3. Poonam Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha joined Samajwadi Party earlier this year. The former beauty queen and actor contested from Lucknow (Lok Sabha constituency).
4. Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj who unabashedly gives political opinions decided to contest Lok Sabha General Elections 2019 from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.
5. Sunny Deol
Like his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol also joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year. He contested from Gurdaspur constituency.
6. Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar joined Indian National Congress party earlier this year and contested the elections from Mumbai North constituency.