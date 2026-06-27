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Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

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Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

The upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to feature a diverse lineup of 15 contestants from television, digital media, and public life. Here is the full confirmed list of contestants.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 27, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

1.Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja
1

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes her reality TV debut by taking part in the program. Her addition gives the roster a link to family entertainment.

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2.Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi
2

Television actress Shivangi Joshi, known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2, joins as one of the most popular faces in the show.

3.Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor
3

Actor Ram Kapoor, one of Indian television’s most recognised stars, joins the show. Known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and several film appearances, he brings long-standing acting experience to the format.

4.Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar
4

The show features television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is well-known for his roles in major daily soap operas like Kundali Bhagya, extending his reach beyond scripted theatre.

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    5.Harshad Chopda

    Harshad Chopda
    5

    Harshad Chopda, a well-known face in Indian television dramas such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepannah, is part of the contestant lineup.

    6.Madhuri Grover

    Madhuri Grover
    6

    Madhuri Grover, a businesswoman and Ashneer Grover's wife, appears on the program, making her debut appearance on reality TV.

    7.Akanksha Chamola

    Akanksha Chamola
    7

    Known for her work in Indian television serials, actress Akanksha Chamola (referred to as Akanksha Khanna in publications) makes an appearance on the episode.  

     

    8.Varun Yadav (Laila)

    Varun Yadav (Laila)
    8

    Varun Yadav, better known online as Laila, is a digital creator who joins the show with a sizable social media following.

    9.Akanksha Choudhary

    Akanksha Choudhary
    9

    One of the contestants is model and influencer Akanksha Choudhary, who has participated in youth-oriented reality shows like Splitsvilla.       

    10.Pamala Serena

    Pamala Serena
    10

    The show features media personality and entrepreneur Pamala Serena, who has previously appeared in reality and digital projects.    

    11.Yogesh Rawat

    Yogesh Rawat
    11

    Recently, Yogesh Rawat entered the game as a dancer and contestant on reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla.                

     

    12.Shreya Kalra

    Shreya Kalra
    12

    The contestant list is completed by digital content developer and social media influencer Shreya Kalra. She is well-known for her engagement in entertainment and reality-based digital material, as well as her online presence.     

    13.Sufi Motiwala

    Sufi Motiwala
    13

    The lineup includes fashion pundit and influencer Sufi Motiwala, who has been in digital reality shows such as Traitors Season 1. 

    14.Shreshta Iyer

    Shreshta Iyer
    14

    As a public figure and content provider, Shreshta Iyer, the sister of cricket player Shreyas Iyer, adds a sports-family link to the lineup.

    Also read: Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

    15.Riyaz Aly

    Riyaz Aly
    15

    The show's youthful digital presence includes social media influencer Riyaz Aly, who is well-known for his enormous online fan base and appearances in music videos. 

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