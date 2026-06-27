Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jun 27, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
1.Sunita Ahuja
Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes her reality TV debut by taking part in the program. Her addition gives the roster a link to family entertainment.
2.Shivangi Joshi
Television actress Shivangi Joshi, known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2, joins as one of the most popular faces in the show.
3.Ram Kapoor
Actor Ram Kapoor, one of Indian television’s most recognised stars, joins the show. Known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and several film appearances, he brings long-standing acting experience to the format.
4.Dheeraj Dhoopar
The show features television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is well-known for his roles in major daily soap operas like Kundali Bhagya, extending his reach beyond scripted theatre.
5.Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, a well-known face in Indian television dramas such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepannah, is part of the contestant lineup.
6.Madhuri Grover
Madhuri Grover, a businesswoman and Ashneer Grover's wife, appears on the program, making her debut appearance on reality TV.
7.Akanksha Chamola
Known for her work in Indian television serials, actress Akanksha Chamola (referred to as Akanksha Khanna in publications) makes an appearance on the episode.
8.Varun Yadav (Laila)
Varun Yadav, better known online as Laila, is a digital creator who joins the show with a sizable social media following.
9.Akanksha Choudhary
One of the contestants is model and influencer Akanksha Choudhary, who has participated in youth-oriented reality shows like Splitsvilla.
10.Pamala Serena
The show features media personality and entrepreneur Pamala Serena, who has previously appeared in reality and digital projects.
11.Yogesh Rawat
Recently, Yogesh Rawat entered the game as a dancer and contestant on reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla.
12.Shreya Kalra
The contestant list is completed by digital content developer and social media influencer Shreya Kalra. She is well-known for her engagement in entertainment and reality-based digital material, as well as her online presence.
13.Sufi Motiwala
The lineup includes fashion pundit and influencer Sufi Motiwala, who has been in digital reality shows such as Traitors Season 1.
14.Shreshta Iyer
As a public figure and content provider, Shreshta Iyer, the sister of cricket player Shreyas Iyer, adds a sports-family link to the lineup.
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15.Riyaz Aly
The show's youthful digital presence includes social media influencer Riyaz Aly, who is well-known for his enormous online fan base and appearances in music videos.