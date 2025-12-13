Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

4 . Career achievements

4

Messi is a player who has been awarded several times with the Ballon d'Or and won UEFA Champions League titles and the Copa America with his national team, Argentina. His dribbling, quickness and goal-scoring power are among his trademarks, and he is thus considered one of the greatest footballers ever.

Also read: Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride