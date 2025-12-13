FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

SPORTS

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in history, has a massive net worth, a successful career, a loving family and a global influence on and off the field.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 13, 2025, 01:16 PM IST

1.Net worth

Net worth
1

It has been estimated that Messi's net worth is close to Rs 600 million. The majority of his fortune is derived from his football salary, endorsements and business ventures. He ranks among the wealthiest footballers on a global scale.

2.Messi's family

Messi's family
2

Messi hails from awesome Rosario, Argentina. He has a wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and the couple has three kids: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Messi really loves his family and frequently posts their pictures on social networks.

3.Earnings

Earnings
3

Messi's income comes from various sources, such as his football contracts, club salaries and bonuses. Furthermore, he has several brand endorsements and collaborations, like Adidas, Pepsi and Budweiser, which add significantly to his overall income.

4.Career achievements

Career achievements
4

Messi is a player who has been awarded several times with the Ballon d'Or and won UEFA Champions League titles and the Copa America with his national team, Argentina. His dribbling, quickness and goal-scoring power are among his trademarks, and he is thus considered one of the greatest footballers ever.

5.Lifestyle and philanthropy

Lifestyle and philanthropy
5

Messi lives a life full of luxury, comprising mansions, automobiles and travel. He also donates his time and resources to various causes, such as children's hospitals and educational programs, via his foundation. The life story of Messi illustrates that the trio of talent, hard work and kindness can coexist.

