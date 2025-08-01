Twitter
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has won praise for its performance and music. If you loved his intense role in it, here are 5 other other movies you must watch including Arjun Reddy, Taxiwaala and more to see the many sides of his talent.

Muskan Verma | Aug 01, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

1.Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy
1

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this 2017 movie made Vijay a household name. He played a brilliant but self destructive surgeon healing from heartbreak. Arjun Reddy was defined as a new kind of Telugu hero due to his raw, intense and unforgettable roles.

 

2.Taxiwaala

Taxiwaala
2

Vijay’s character Shiva buys a haunted car in this spooky thriller. Taxiwaala stands out for blending comedy, horror, and emotional storytelling. It proved his ability to handle unconventional scripts and surprise fans.

 

3.Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade
3

Vijay’s role as Bobby in Dear Comrade was layered and emotional. The film explores his passionate love story with a state-level cricketer while also tackling personal trauma, temper issues, and social causes. 

 

4.Pelli Choopulu

Pelli Choopulu
4

This film gave Vijay his early breakthrough. It follows a reluctant arranged meeting that turns into a partnership on a food truck venture.  Due to its charming, relatable, and smartly written story, Pelli Choopulu is still a fan-favourite.

 

5.Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam
5

In this 2018 romantic hit, Vijay played a sweet college lecturer opposite Rashmika Mandanna. His shy-yet-hopeful character won over audiences, showing a softer, more comic side of the actor after his intense role in Arjun Reddy.

 

