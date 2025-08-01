Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 01, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
1.Arjun Reddy
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this 2017 movie made Vijay a household name. He played a brilliant but self destructive surgeon healing from heartbreak. Arjun Reddy was defined as a new kind of Telugu hero due to his raw, intense and unforgettable roles.
2.Taxiwaala
Vijay’s character Shiva buys a haunted car in this spooky thriller. Taxiwaala stands out for blending comedy, horror, and emotional storytelling. It proved his ability to handle unconventional scripts and surprise fans.
3.Dear Comrade
Vijay’s role as Bobby in Dear Comrade was layered and emotional. The film explores his passionate love story with a state-level cricketer while also tackling personal trauma, temper issues, and social causes.
4.Pelli Choopulu
This film gave Vijay his early breakthrough. It follows a reluctant arranged meeting that turns into a partnership on a food truck venture. Due to its charming, relatable, and smartly written story, Pelli Choopulu is still a fan-favourite.
5.Geetha Govindam
In this 2018 romantic hit, Vijay played a sweet college lecturer opposite Rashmika Mandanna. His shy-yet-hopeful character won over audiences, showing a softer, more comic side of the actor after his intense role in Arjun Reddy.